Study of War Memorial Coliseum Future Proposed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): Officials in Allen County are looking to study what needs the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will have over the next 10 to 25 years. The Journal Gazette reports James Cook, president of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, feels it is prudent to know where money needs to be spent on the venue.

Cook says the arena section of the coliseum is 70 years old, while other areas are about 40 years old. While no commitment was made, the CIB board informally advanced a proposal saying the CIB should pay for a study, according to the publication.

A timeline for such a study to be undertaken was not given. Cook did say “we may pay something for [the study] down the road.”