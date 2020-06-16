Study: majority of Americans think COVID-19 will lead to better work environment

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Almost 60% of Americans think that COVID-19 has changed the way we work for the better.

That’s according to a new national study performed by personal finance website WalletHub, which reports that a third of Americans now think that we’ll see a “work from home” future sooner rather than later.

It’s not all rosy, however: 61% of people who participated in the study don’t think their co-workers are more productive when working from home, and while a third of all Americans think businesses should fire employees who refuse to return to work, even more – about 53% – think businesses should also be held responsible if their employees end up getting sick.

Read the full study here.