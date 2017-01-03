Study: more leaving Indiana than moving in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): More people are moving out of Indiana than in.
That’s according to a new migration study cited by Inside Indiana Business, which reports that Indiana ranks 9th among “outbound” states, with nearly 58% of Indiana moves being out-of-state.
Indiana has been considered an “outbound” state since 2007. In 2016, nearly 1,400 people moved to Indiana, but a little less than 2,000 left the Hoosier State.
Neighboring state Illinois has the third most outbound residents according to the study, which you can find here.
there is a few reasons the reason that I left. for one license plates are cheaper when I got my ham radio license I wanted to get my plate with my call sign. I paid over one hundred dollars for it. I had to pay so much to reserve my plate with my call sign. then I had to pay so much to order my plate then pay to get it when it came in. you can go out to eat and there is no tax except on pop and cigarettes which I don’t smoke that is ohio that is. better school system over here where I live at. Don’t have to worry about gangs and don’t have to worry about getting jumped if I want to take a walk over here in ohio. like it is over Indiana. and even the police over here are a whole lot friendly then fort wayne. when I first moved over here in ohio. when I had my first day off I took a walk and I had an officer drove by and wave at me for no reason. you don’t even see a police officer over in fort wayne wave at you even if they are in the fort wayne parade unless you are a friend of yours. I had a cop over seven years ago followed me when I was driving towards wells st. and I was on state st. the light turn from green to yellow to red I. could either slam on my breaks and get rear ended by the cop or run the light and might get a ticket for it. and of course the cop was young and he was trying to make name for him self and trying to get his quota.