Study: Indiana third-most expensive state for child care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s getting more expensive to raise a child in Indiana.

According to a nationwide study by Move.org, Indiana is the third most expensive state for child care, coming in at an annual average cost of $14,210.

44% of parents who left the workforce during the pandemic say child care costs are a major financial concern, and two-thirds of Hoosier parents say if child care was more affordable they would have more career options or better prospects.

