Study: Indiana state with third-highest “financial distress”

INDIANA (WOWO): Some states are handling the financial strain of COVID-19 better than others.

According to a national study by financial website WalletHub, Indiana is the state with the third-highest level of “financial distress” during the pandemic.

The Hoosier state ranked highly in the number of bankruptcy filings and the share of people with accounts in distress between January and August. The study looked at those and seven other key metrics in determining the rankings.

The state with the most financial distress is Louisiana, while Vermont is the state with the least. Find the full study here.