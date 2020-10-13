Study: Indiana ranks low in political engagement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You wouldn’t know it from looking at social media, but Indiana is apparently one of the least-politically-engaged states in the country, according to a new study.

Financial website Wallethub says when it comes to political engagement, Indiana ranks 10th-lowest in the nation.

The study compared the 50 states across 11 key indicators, ranging from the percentage of registered voters to the total amount of political contributions and voter accessibility policies. Indiana got low grades specifically in voter turnout for both the 2016 Presidential Election and 2018 Midterms.

Find the full study here.