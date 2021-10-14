Study: Indiana near bottom of “safest states” during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A nationwide study on the “safest states” during the COVID-19 pandemic puts Indiana in the bottom ten.

With healthcare experts saying vaccination is essential to getting the economy back on track, Indiana’s ranking of 45th in the US when it comes to its resident vaccination rate is a big reason the state came in 42nd on WalletHub’s study of the 50 U.S. states plus Washington D.C.

The study also looked at death rates – where Indiana came in 40th – and positive testing rates, where the Hoosier state was listed at 41st. Ohio was ranked 47th. Connecticut came in at #1.

Find the full study here.