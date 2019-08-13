Study: Indiana has “worst” early education system in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana has the worst early education system in America. That’s according to a study done by personal finance website WalletHub.

Looking at 12 key metrics ranging from the number of school districts that offer a state pre-K program to spending per child enrolled, the Hoosier State came in dead last overall, ranking at the bottom for state spending per child enrolled in preschool, 46th in the total reported spending per child, and 44th in pre-K program growth.

Ohio was closer to the middle of the pack at 27th, Illinois ranked 8th, and Michigan came in at #19.

Read the full study here.