Study: Indiana has “5th biggest” drug problem

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana is the state with the 5th biggest drug problems.

That’s according to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub, ranking the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 22 metrics like arrest and overdose rates, opioid prescriptions, and employee drug testing laws.

Indiana was rated near the middle of the pack when it comes to the number of substance abuse treatment facilities and ranked higher when it comes to the number of opioid prescriptions and drug overdose deaths.

The District of Columbia came in 1st, Michigan was 2nd. Ohio was 21st. Read the full study here.