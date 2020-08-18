Study: Indiana fails at early education systems

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana has the worst early education system in America, according to a new nationwide study.

The study, performed by WalletHub, compared all 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including the share of school districts offering a state pre-K program and total spending per child enrolled in pre-K classes. Indiana rated dead last in access and 48th in resources and economic support.

Ohio came in at number 28.

A study by the National Institute for Early Education Research showed that students enrolled in full-day pre-K programs do better on math and literacy tests than their peers.

Find a link to the full study here.