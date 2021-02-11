Study: Indiana faces obstacles to economic growth

INDIANA (Inside INdiana Business): A landmark study suggests while Indiana has had one of the best recoveries from the pandemic, it still has many struggles to overcome.

The first-ever study from the Brookings Institution looked at economic and workforce growth across all 92 counties and found that while Indiana has the third-highest concentration of employment in advanced industries, those industries have been losing their productivity advantage since 2007.

Additionally, the state hasn’t created enough “good jobs,” which are described as sustainable jobs that pay at least $36,900 a year and provide employer health insurance.

You can find the full report here.