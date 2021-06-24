Study: Indiana among the most “unsafe” states for COVID

INDIANA (WOWO): A new nationwide study says you might want to avoid Indiana if you’re worried about COVID-19.

Financial website Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics, including COVID-19 transmission rates, hospitalizations, and the share of eligible people actually getting vaccinated, and found Indiana to be the 9th “least safe” state in the country, ranking them 43rd.

The Hoosier State came in 39th in vaccinations, 45th in deaths, and 33rd in hospitalizations. Ohio was ranked 32nd. Vermont was named the “safest,” and Idaho came in last.

Find the full study here.