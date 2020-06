NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A WalletHub study reports that Fort Wayne had the eighth highest increase in unemployment among U.S. cities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Wayne had a 701.58 percent increase in unemployment in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

The city also had a 20.8 percent official unemployment rate in April according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Las Vegas, Nevada had the highest rate on the list. Indianapolis came in at no. 78.

You can view the full report here.