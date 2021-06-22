Study declares Fort Wayne “3rd Best-Run” U.S. city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials have one more thing to brag about after a new nationwide study ranked the Summit City the 3rd best-run city in America today.

Conducted by financial website WalletHub, the study compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency, looking at 38 key performance indicators that included each city’s per-capita budget, health, education, safety, financial stability, economy, and infrastructure.

Fort Wayne scored the highest on total budget per capita, coming in at 2nd place, and the worst on infrastructure and pollution, being listed at 137th.

Indianapolis came in at 68th, and Gary came in at 54th.

Find the full report here.