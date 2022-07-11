Study Committee Set To Review Indiana HIV Laws

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana legislators will meet this fall to study for the first time the state’s laws concerning HIV. Current scientific knowledge has resulted in existing laws being outdated, according to critics. In a letter earlier this year to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, a group of lawmakers wrote that states – including Indiana – “enacted HIV-specific criminal laws based on the perception of HIV at the time.” After legislators called the initial HIV epidemic “a time of fear and stigma” things could change as early as next year as Huston assigned the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code to review the laws governing HIV. The review will include “provisions related to biting, spitting, donating organs and donating blood.”