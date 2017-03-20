Study: 20% of Allen County kids living in poverty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A little more than 20% of children in Allen County are living in poverty.

That’s according to the Kids Count in Indiana 2017 Data Book, which was compiled by the Indiana Youth Institute. A single-parent family with one child would be considered “in poverty” if its income is less than $16,000 a year, while a married couple with two children would have to earn less than $24,300 to fall into that category.

1 in 5 children in Indiana under the age of 18 are living in poverty, according to the study, while child poverty rates are highest among black children at nearly 42%, followed by Hispanics at 36%, and whites at 15%.

The child poverty rate is higher in neighboring Adams County at 25% overall, or 1 in 4, while the lowest child poverty rate in the area is in Whitley County at just over 11%.

Find the full study here, with the county-by-county breakdown here.