Study: 1 in 5 Indiana teens consider suicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): A survey administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that one out of every five high school students in Indiana has seriously considered committing suicide.

“It’s actually higher than the national rate,” said Vice President for Advancement at the Indiana Youth Institute, Glenn Augustine.

Augustine says about 35 states took part in the survey looking at teen suicide and Indiana tied for 3rd in the percentage of Hoosier high school students who seriously considered taking their own life.

“One in six Hoosier high school students have made a plan to attempt suicide and about one in ten have attempted suicide,” he said. “So, when we look at teen suicides in Indiana, that’s cause for concern for those of us who live in the state.”

Recently, the Indiana House voted in favor of a bill that would regulate suicide prevention and awareness training in all Indiana schools.

The proposed legislation would mandate teachers and staff who work with any junior high or high school student to receive training to help recognize suicidal tendencies in teens. The proposal is set to move on to the Senate for consideration and if the bill becomes law, training will start after June 30, 2018.