Students return to FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today was the first day of the school year for Fort Wayne Community Schools students, albeit with a prominent reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over.

Students returned to full in-classroom learning today but with a mask requirement in effect for students, staff, and visitors at all FWCS buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said that it was a necessary step to take in order to ensure that students can learn in person while taking safety precautions against COVID-19, which continues to surge locally.

All other area school districts have made masks optional, but some are still asking parents to have their kids mask up.

The last day of the school year for FWCS is currently set for May 26th, 2022.