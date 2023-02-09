Students protest at Homestead High School over viral photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Students protested at Homestead High School Thursday morning and the school was placed on a “lockout”.

It stemmed from a now viral photo of a student in blackface. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that school leaders say the picture, circulating on social media, was taken last summer. They said the student was not in school Thursday and that they were working to take the appropriate next steps.

A livestream on Instagram showed dozens students protesting at the school Thursday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said the school was placed on “lockout” through the end of the day.