FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One student was taken into police custody Friday morning after bringing a gun to North Side High School.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police were called to the school around 10:20 a.m. on reports that student had a gun inside the school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Dave West said that no threats were made and the student did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the building.