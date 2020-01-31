Student homelessness increases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some sad statistics: the number of homeless public school students in the United States is on the rise.

According to the National Center for Homeless Education, 1.5-million students nationwide reported being homeless during the 2017-18 school year. In Indiana, 18,625 students were counted as homeless for at least a brief period during the school year, up 4.3%. The bulk of them were in grades K-7.

For local numbers this school year, the Journal Gazette reports 685 homeless students attend Fort Wayne Community Schools, and 131 currently attend East Allen County Schools.

Both districts say they are working to provide whatever consistency and resources they can.

Read the full study here.