Student caught with gun at Snider High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was injured after school officials found and took a gun away from a student at Snider High School Thursday.

According to the Journal Gazette, school officials released few details of the incident in an email to families, saying that school administrators learned that a student may have brought the weapon to school, that student was “immediately isolated,” and the gun was confiscated.

Principal Chad Hissong said in the message that the staff takes safety seriously, adding “I appreciate the quick reaction of students, parents and staff in resolving this situation.”