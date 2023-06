COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Superintendent of Whitley County Consolidated Schools sent a letter to parents Wednesday night saying that a Indian Springs Middle School student had brought a loaded gun to school.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the letter explained that the gun was not shown or seen until the student was on the afternoon bus, when another student saw it and then reported it.

The incident was reported to Columbia City police who are now investigating.