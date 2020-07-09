Strip mall planned for site of former restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former restaurant in Fort Wayne will be torn down to make way for a strip mall.

The old Nuevo Charros Mexican restaurant on W. State Blvd. has sat vacant for a while now, and the Journal Gazette reports the run-down building will be torn down to make way for a proposed strip mall with 12,000 square feet of retail space.

One of the three tenants will be a Cap n’ Cork liquor store, with the other two tenants not yet announced.

The redevelopment plan, which calls for work to be finished within two years, received approval from a Department of Planning Services hearing officer yesterday.