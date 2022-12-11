Streaming, Engines and Armstrong to Ganassi

This week’s episode: IndyCar finally announces a streaming series with “100 Days to Indy” focusing on the buildup to next year’s Indy 500 coming to the CW and Vice TV in the spring of 2023, the series is increasing marketing efforts next year as well, IndyCar will keep the current 2.2L engine formula in 2024 with hybrids as opposed to the new 2.4L engine design and Marcus Armstrong is announced as the road and street course driver for the no. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing car.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.