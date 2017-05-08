Story of Granger business owner deported to Mexico featured on 60 Minutes

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The story of a Granger business owner who has been deported to Mexico was featured on CBS News’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, May 7.

Correspondent Anderson Cooper visited Eddie’s Steak Shed to talk to friends and relatives of Roberto Beristain for the report.

Berinstain bought the restaurant shortly before he was detained in February, during his annual check-in with immigration officials in Indianapolis. He was deported to Mexico in April.

It was back in 2000 when Beristain agreed to leave the country after he was detained by immigration officials during a trip to Niagra Falls. However, he stayed because his wife was pregnant with their first child, according to the 60 Minutes report.

Beristain was given a temporary deferral three years ago. His wife told Cooper they spent $45,000 through the years hiring attorneys trying to get him legal status.

Beristain was held in detention facilities in Indiana, as well as several other states, including New Mexico and Texas before being deported to Mexico in early April, according to the 60 Minutes report.

Beristain’s attorneys are challenging the validity of the order and may apply for a special waiver for him to re-enter the U.S., though that could take several years to happen.

