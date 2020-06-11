Storms knock out power for thousands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 1,000 people in Allen and Noble Counties are still without power this morning after strong storms pushed through northeast Indiana Wednesday, knocking down trees, poles, and power lines.

Indiana Michigan Power says outages that are still lingering will be dealt with today. More than 18,000 I&M customers were impacted by yesterday’s storms, which occurred as crews were already working to finish restoration efforts for customers in the South Bend area.

“At least 50 additional employee and contractor crews who have worked on restoring customers in those areas are heading to Fort Wayne to join the full contingent of Northeast Indiana crews to assist in the restoration,” an I&M spokesman says.

If you see downed power lines, stay away from them and call 911.