Storms cause early-morning outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Storms that pushed through northern Indiana last night and early this morning left thousands in the South Bend and Elkhart areas without power overnight, as well as hundreds of Fort Wayne residents this morning.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, crews were working on 24 different outage cases as of 4:30 this morning, leaving a little less than 850 customers in the dark throughout town.

The biggest outages were reported near Fort Wayne’s VA Hospital and near the Walden neighborhood.

Check the latest outage status here. Most customers should have their service restored by 9am.