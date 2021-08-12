Storms cause damage, widespread outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This week’s storms have done a number on trees, utility poles, and other property around the area.

Utility poles have been found broken and transformers damaged in Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas after wind gusts of as high as 73 miles per hour accompanied strong thunderstorms yesterday morning.

About a dozen storage units outside a Muncie warehouse were ripped from their foundations by the strong winds.

Indiana Michigan Power said more than 27,000 homes and businesses had been without electricity at the peak of the overnight storms and several hundred outages remain, with I&M not expecting restoration work to be complete until around 10pm.