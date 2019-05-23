Storms batter area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Severe storms pounded northeast Indiana this morning, bringing down trees and leaving thousands in the dark.

The storms blew through early this morning from the west, leaving trees down, construction signs blown across the road, and power lines down from Elkhart to New Haven and beyond.

In Fort Wayne alone there were more than 2300 power outages reported by Indiana Michigan Power, plus another 700 or so in New Haven. Northern REMC also reported several hundred customers without power this morning.

Police dispatchers across the area reported trees and branches blocking roadways in many neighborhoods, as well as a couple of crashes, including an overturned semi.

The National Weather Service estimated the storms to have winds up to 70 miles per hour and penny-sized hail.