Storm victims get tax extension

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business)—Victims of the severe storms, including 23 tornadoes, that slammed Indiana from March 31 to April 1 are getting an extension to file their taxes. The Internal Revenue Service says individuals and businesses that are in counties located in the federal disaster declaration now have until July 31 to file their returns and make tax payments.

The IRS says individuals, households, and businesses affected by the storms in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties qualify for tax relief.

The IRS says its system automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But the agency says affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.