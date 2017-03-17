Stolen vehicle involved in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department are investigating a two vehicle crash that reportedly involved a stolen vehicle from Auburn.

Officers were called to the crash Thursday afternoon on State Road 327 at the intersection of County Road 500 S, north of Helmer. Upon further investigation, officers learned a pickup, which had been earlier reported stolen from Auburn, was traveling on State Road 327 and began to slow at an intersection when it was struck by a van. The pickup was pushed off the roadway and came to a stop in a yard. Due to the impact, the van also went off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the pickup, who is unknown at this time, ran and was seen getting into another vehicle.

The driver of the van, Juston Fike, 36, of Corunna refused medical treatment. There were four other passengers in the van with Fike, two of whom were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with any information with regards to the identity of the man who was driving the stolen pickup is asked to contact the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at either (800) 552-0976 or (260) 432-8661.