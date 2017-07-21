Steuben County sex offender arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A registered sex offender is now in custody after he was arrested by US Marshals Friday morning.

Marshals with the Northern District of Indiana Great Lakes Task Force arrested Ted Benhower just before 10:00 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of CR 200 W. Benhower was arrested on an active warrant after allegations that he had failed to register as a sex offender. That came after an investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Benhower is facing charges of two counts of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of felony failure to register as a sex offender with a previous conviction. He is held on a $5,000 bond.