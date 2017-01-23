Steuben County seeks wanted man

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

Police say 32-ear-old Aaron Robert Loffer is wanted on warrants out of Allen and Steuben Counties. He’s also a theft suspect in Steuben County and Branch County, Michigan, with additional criminal charges being sought.

He’s a white male, standing 5’10” and weighing around 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and short blonde hair, and was last seen in the Clear Lake, Indiana area.

If you see him, do not approach him, as he’s considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911 immediately.