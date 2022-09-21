Steuben County resident confronts intruders with firearm

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers responded to the 5600 block of East Division Road in Steuben County’s Scott Township shortly after 9:15 a.m. Thursday, on a report of a residential burglary in progress.

Initial reports showed that the homeowner came home to find that his residence had been burglarized and located two male intruders inside the residence. Prior to confronting the intruders, the homeowner armed himself with a firearm. He located them in a locked bedroom and during the confrontation fired two shots, without striking either intruder.

Ricky Lee Harget, 49, of Angola fled out the residence through a window and then left the area in a vehicle before later being taken into custody.

Blake William Harris, 28, of Hamilton, remained at the scene.

Both were taken to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and then booked into the Steuben County Jail.

Harget faces one felony count of burglary to a dwelling, two felony counts of burglary to structure, and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a police radio. Harris faces one felony count of burglary to a dwelling.

A third suspect, Troy Alexander Polk, 28, of Angola, was later arrested and charged with a felony count for aiding in burglary to a dwelling.