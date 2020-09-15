Steuben County man arrested for child exploitation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Steuben County man was arrested Monday on multiple charges for a child exploitation case.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 27. That tip led to a search warrant being served at a home in the 4000 block of North CR 450 W in Angola by the Indiana State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph McDowell, 38, was arrested and was taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is facing two counts felony child exploitation under 12 years old, five counts of possession of felony child pornography under 12 years old and one count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.