Steuben County man accused of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Steuben County man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of sexual assault.

Officials say the alleged incident happened early Thursday at a rural Milgrove Township home near Lake Pleasant. Deputies were called to Cameron Hospital in Angola at around 4:45 a.m. on a report of a woman who was sexually assaulted.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Detectives found the suspect and identified him as Jorge Juarez Lopez, 30 of Orland. He was interviewed and then booked into the Steuben County Jail. Lopez is facing charges of one felony count of rape with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of fraud.

The incident is still under investigation.