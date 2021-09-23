Steuben County activates new high-tech system for public safety

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Steuben County is using a new high-tech public notification system called CodeRED.

The system will only be used in severe emergency situations and allows officials to draw a polygon on a map and target specific areas of Steuben County where a serious threat to safety is imminent.

A secondary system, called IPAWS, is run by FEMA and works simultaneously with CODERed. One distinction of the CODERed system is that it will call land line phones as well as mobile phones within the geo-targeted area.

