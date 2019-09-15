Stephen Starks on the 2020 IndyCar Schedule

This week’s episode: Stephen Starks, IndyCar Series Vice President of Promoter and Media Relations, joins to discuss the 2020 IndyCar schedule, a NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader, international races and the NBC Sports/international TV deals.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

