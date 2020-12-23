Steel worker killed in DeKalb County incident

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a worker was killed at a steel plant in Butler Tuesday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a man working at the main Heitman Steel plant was killed after being pinned between two rolls of steel just after 3pm. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

His name was withheld, pending family notification. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration has no reported safety incidents at Heitman Steel within the past five years, according to ABC 21.