Steel Dynamics pledges $3 million towards Trine University Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steel Dynamics Foundation has pledged the money towards the facility, announced in June, that will house programs in Trine’s College of Health Professions.

Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II said “We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support of Steel Dynamics Foundation for Trine University’s mission to help deserving students attain their career goals while developing the skills that will meet this region’s needs”.

The gift is the latest of several contributions to the project, expected to cost $40 million and was developed in close partnership with Parkview Health.