Steel Dynamics hiring 200 new employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Steel producer and metals recycler Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) is hiring 200 new employees in Northeast Indiana.

Positions are available at its Butler Division steel mill and the New Millennium Building Systems in Butler, Superior Aluminum Alloys and SDI La Farga Copperworks in New Haven, the Structural and Rail Division steel mill in Columbia City and at various locations throughout the region at OmniSource.

Applications are being accepted now by clicking here. Benefits include annual profit sharing, bonus systems, up to a 50 percent 401(k) match, stock ownership for employees, education assistance for employees and their children, health insurance, paid vacations and holidays.

SDI employs more than 10,000 people.