Steel Dynamics Facing Impact Locally of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based steel producer is being impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Steel Dynamics Inc. is searching for new sources to obtain the raw material it uses, which is known as pig iron, from Eastern Europe.

Officials from SDI are saying crude iron shipments could be harder for the steel producer to get amid the invasion. Officials also told Inside Indiana Business the company is also creating plans to maintain stockpiles as Steel Dynamics expects demand for processed steel to increase domestically as federal infrastructure plans call for large amounts.