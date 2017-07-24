Statewide unemployment up slightly

INDIANA (WOWO): A pair of area counties have the best unemployment rate in Indiana this month.

The latest numbers released by the state Department of Workforce Development give Elkhart and Adams Counties both an unemployment rate of 2.3%, tied with Dubois County and below the statewide average of 3.1%. LaGrange County slipped to 2.4%, which is the same rate as Kosciusko County.

Whitley and Wells are both at 2.5%. Allen County’s near the middle of the pack at 2.9%, while there were higher rates in Wabash and Blackford counties.

The Fort Wayne Metro area specifically saw about 600 more people join the unemployment numbers between May and June.

You can find the county rankings here, and a breakdown of the metropolitan statistical areas here.