STATEWIDE (WOWO) – A statewide tornado drill will take place Tuesday morning as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The week is meant to help better educate people about the hazards of severe thunderstorms and tornados, and help everyone to be prepared. Each day will center around a different topic, with Tuesday focused on warnings.

The annual statewide tornado drill is set to take place at approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.