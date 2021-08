SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Press Release): The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shimea Duncan, a 28-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Shimea is missing from South Bend, and was last seen on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shimea Duncan, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.