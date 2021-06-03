Statewide Internet Speed Test to help determine problem spots

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): A group of organizations and businesses is teaming up on bringing reliable broadband Internet service to the most unserved and underserved communities across Indiana.

Katrina Hall of the Indiana Farm Bureau, which is one of the founding members of the partnership, says they’re asking Hoosiers to help out by using the Indiana Speed Test so they can pinpoint what locations need the most help.

You can take the Speed Test from any web-enabled device, in less than a minute, by clicking on this link.