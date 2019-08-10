CANCELLED: Statewide Amber Alert issued for two missing children

08/10/2019 9:15 a.m. – The Statewide Amber Alert has been cancelled by the investigating agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-772-3771 Option 1.

HAMLET, Ind. (WOWO) – A Statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Hamlet, Indiana.

Police are looking for 7-year-old, Ayden Javier Mendez, Hispanic male, 3-feet tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it.

Officers are also looking for 3-year-old, Yulianna Rose Mendez, Hispanic female, 2-feet 6-inches tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

Ayden and Yulianna were last seen at 1:37 am on August 8 in Hamlet, Indiana and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE5262.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.