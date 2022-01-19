State’s “revenge porn” law upheld by IN Supreme Court

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s “revenge porn” law has been upheld by the Indiana Supreme Court.

According to the Journal Gazette, the state’s high court weighed in on a Steuben County case involving college students and the Snapchat app Tuesday. Connor Katz challenged his 2020 misdemeanor charge after sending an explicit video of his former girlfriend to another person while they were students at Trine University.

His attorneys say the law, which was passed to prevent the sharing of explicit images without a person’s consent, is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment, and a Steuben County judge – who has since retired – dismissed the case on those grounds.

The Court didn’t see it that way and has reinstated the criminal case.