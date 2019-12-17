State to hold “virtual job fair” for Celadon employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Workers left searching for a job after the closure of a local trucking company have an upcoming opportunity.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host a virtual job fair Thursday specifically for those employees impacted by the closure of Celadon earlier this month.

The Indianapolis-based company had offices in Butler, and was among the biggest trucking companies in the country, when it declared bankruptcy and left 4,000 employees out of work.

To participate in the job fair you’ll have to register ahead of time: you can do that through this link.